Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CFO Acquires $317,475.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

