Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CFO Acquires $317,475.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) CFO Andre S. Valentine acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,295.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Read More
