Michael Liu Acquires 7,410,149 Shares of A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB) Stock

A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB – Get Rating) insider Michael Liu purchased 7,410,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$526,120.58 ($355,486.88).
A-Cap Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.55.
About A-Cap Energy
