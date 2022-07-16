Truist Financial Corp Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Zscaler by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

