Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.