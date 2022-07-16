Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,078 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

BATS ICVT opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

