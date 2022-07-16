Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 103,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

