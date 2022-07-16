Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,100,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,744,000 after buying an additional 169,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

