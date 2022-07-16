Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,707 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Valvoline worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

About Valvoline



Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

