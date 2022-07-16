Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,297 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

FTEC opened at $100.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24.

