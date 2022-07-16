Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 598.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Newpark Resources worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.00.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young purchased 26,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,129.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,129.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 87,702 shares of company stock worth $311,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.