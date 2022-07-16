Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,352 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 508,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. UGI’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

