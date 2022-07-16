Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 6,272 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 3.1 %

LFUS stock opened at $244.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

