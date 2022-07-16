Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.40% of Southern First Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 40.68%. Research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

See Also

