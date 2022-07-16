A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

AOS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

