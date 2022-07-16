Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $88.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

