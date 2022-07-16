Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $33.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU opened at $20.93 on Monday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -34.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,983,573.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,983,573.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 245,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $6,251,076.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,306,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,978,796.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 449.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 114.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 99.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

See Also

