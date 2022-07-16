Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.78.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE K opened at C$4.01 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$8.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,798.30.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.