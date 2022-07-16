Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $16.07

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.07.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Sprinklr Stock Performance
NYSE:CXM opened at $10.53 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.