Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $16.07

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Sprinklr by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $17,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.53 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

