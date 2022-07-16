American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.42 on Monday. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.82.

American Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

