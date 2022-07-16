Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.50.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $166.78 on Monday. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

