Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $340.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.