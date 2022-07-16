Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$23.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALS. Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$16.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$14.92 and a 52-week high of C$25.71.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.