ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

IS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

