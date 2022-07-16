LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -12.96.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

