EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 19.36.

EVCM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM stock opened at 9.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.50. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 7.73 and a 52 week high of 23.41.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.10. The company had revenue of 143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 140.50 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,623.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,791,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $571,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 1,685,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

