B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.46

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 17,200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $853,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,262,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,619,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 321,437 shares of company stock worth $15,291,504 in the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

