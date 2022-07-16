E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $780.01

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$780.01 and last traded at C$780.01, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$788.00.

E-L Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$825.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$877.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C($66.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($829.17) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

E-L Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

