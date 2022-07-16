Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Increases By 107.7%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the June 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.23.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.