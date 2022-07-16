Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance
SMEV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
