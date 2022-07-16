Short Interest in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Increases By 106.5%

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 15th total of 77,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, Director Darryl Demos purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $50,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,082 shares of company stock worth $70,360. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.