Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Expands By 109.5%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,200 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 23.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Takung Art as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Takung Art stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Takung Art has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.85.

About Takung Art

Takung Art ( NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

