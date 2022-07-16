Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

UNVR opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,157.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 and have sold 147,031 shares worth $4,704,992. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $65,310,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Univar Solutions by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 837,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 780,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 570,993 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.