TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TU. Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.95.

TELUS stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

