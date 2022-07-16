Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $60.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on U. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 3.7 %

U stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 70.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.