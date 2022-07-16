Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $146.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.