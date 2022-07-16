Cwm LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,074,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 199,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 372,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,651 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 252,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Stock Performance

NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 469.07% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

