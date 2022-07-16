Cwm LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.2 %

EQNR stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

