Cwm LLC Purchases 223 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. Toro’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

