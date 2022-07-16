The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.