VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,507 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Essex LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after buying an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,836,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,556,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.43 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

