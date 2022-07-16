Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 1,784,389 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,955,882.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.71 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 139,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 44,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

