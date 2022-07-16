T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.94.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 47,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

