Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases 65,199 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

