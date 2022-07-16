Head-To-Head Survey: Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) vs. GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zadar Ventures and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38% GN Store Nord A/S 11.13% 29.56% 9.27%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings for Zadar Ventures and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus price target of $299.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.71%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than Zadar Ventures.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zadar Ventures and GN Store Nord A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -2.93 GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.79 $279.38 million $6.49 15.12

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Zadar Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

