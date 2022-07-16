Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. Purchases 1,591,594 Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.06. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

