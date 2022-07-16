Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.6 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

