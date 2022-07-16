Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.41

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 526709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOK. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.00 ($6.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia Oyj Announces Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

