Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 65,199 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

OTCMKTS BRK-A opened at $418,349.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440,941.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473,160.76.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

