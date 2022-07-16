The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Major Shareholder Sells $96,250,000.00 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.01. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

