Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at C$5.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 104.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.90.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

