Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.82.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance
CTS stock opened at C$5.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 104.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.90.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.